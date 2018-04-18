× Rising Gas Prices

SCRANTON, Pa. — As people line up at the gas pumps, one thing is for sure — gas prices are on the rise, especially here in Pennsylvania.

According to AAA, the average gas price in the Keystone State is more than 20 cents higher than it is nationally.

AAA says local gas prices in the Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, and Hazleton region could climb as high as $3 a gallon. Figures haven’t skyrocketed to that dollar figure in the area since November of 2014.

This all due to the summer-blend gasoline, which is more expensive.

Newswatch 16 caught up with a few travelers from out of state, who noticed the particularly steep fuel prices here.

“I bought gas in Morgantown (West Virginia) before I left yesterday for about $2.47 a gallon and right now, I just paid $2.91 for it here,” said Domonic Marrara.

The reason gas prices are so high in Pennsylvania is that we now have among the highest gasoline taxes in the country.

Dave Theakston certainly noticed on his trip from Florida to Canada.

“The prices range down south from $2.49 a gallon to $2.53 a gallon to here, it’s $2.91, so it’s quite a difference. I put 10 gallons in so that’s four dollars difference in the price. It is fairly shocking,” Theakston said.

One man traveling through Pennsylvania to Illinois says he’s noticed an increase in gas prices of late but he’s not ready to hit the panic button just yet.

“We kind of have to live with it. Let’s see what fuel prices are after Memorial Day weekend. That’s kind of telling then. Right now, it’s not a good time of year to try and figure that out,” Tom Ayers said.

According to AAA, the highest recorded average gas price in Pennsylvania for unleaded fuel was a tick over $4 back in 2008.