DUNMORE, Pa. -- A natural gas plant planned for one part of Lackawanna County will now be built elsewhere.

Meadowbrook Energy had planned the facility for Throop, but it has now moved the site to the Keystone Industrial Park in Dunmore.

The move comes after Meadowbrook discovered a zoning issue in Throop.

Meadowbrook wants to use the biogas emissions from landfills in Lackawanna County as fuel.