PennDOT Launches Pothole Blitz

PennDOT kicked off its “Pothole Blitz” in our area today.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the project on Wednesday.

PennDOT crews started off in Dunmore. Workers plan to expand into other areas through the end of the month. The pothole patching really depends on the weather and on each PennDOT district office which decides the roads/areas that will get tackled across Northeastern & Central Pennsylvania.

The pothole blitz is an “all hands on deck” approach as described by PennDOT spokesperson James May.

So what do you do if you spot a problematic pothole?

Here are some tips:

First, you should know “who is responsible to fix the pothole?” PennDOT? Your local community’s street crew? Or, someone else?

If the road has a route number such as “Route 29” or “Route 347,” it is a state road and PennDOT’s responsibility.

To report pothole problems on state roads call 1-800-FIX ROAD.

Not a state road? The potholes may be the responsibility of your community or a private developer such as roads around a shopping center. Your best bet is to contact your local municipality to find out who is responsible.

One other tip:

If you get a flat tire because of a pothole, take pictures of the road, the damage and your car. Then, take those photos and the repair bill to your local municipality. Sometimes you might get reimbursed. It is a case by case basis.

For other questions surrounding pothole patching in our area, reach out to PennDOT spokesperson James May. He can be reached via email at: jamay@pa.gov.