SCRANTON, Pa. -- A proposal to raise money for road repairs in Lackawanna County was rejected before it even came up for a vote.

The plan would have tacked on an extra $5 fee to vehicle registrations with the money being earmarked for road and bridge repairs.

The motion died on Wednesday when it failed to receive a second during a meeting of the Lackawanna County commissioners.

A similar plan is pending in Luzerne County.