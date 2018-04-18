× New York Yankees Go to Bat for Bullied Scranton Fourth-Grader

SCRANTON, Pa. — Cassidy Warner, the fourth-grader from Scranton who posted a video on Facebook about being bullied has already received support from actor Hugh Jackman – now the New York Yankees are going to bat for her!

The 10-year-old posted the heartbreaking plea on Facebook last month, describing the bullying she’s endured since first grade.

The video has since gained national attention, and on Wednesday, the New York Yankees posted a video and message of support on Twitter.

CC Sabathia, Aaron Judge and Brett Gardner are just a few of the Yankees players displaying messages of support.

The Yankees wrote:

‪”Hey Cassidy – we saw the video you made and from all of us here at the New York Yankees, we want you to know that you are not alone. We have your back!”

Hey Cassidy – we saw the video you made and from all of us here at the New York Yankees, we want you to know that you are not alone. We have your back! https://t.co/uuRb0ghzf1 pic.twitter.com/V2EeuJ1YmW — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 18, 2018

Officials with Scranton School District have said the district has a four-pronged approach to dealing with bullying.