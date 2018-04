Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACKAWANNA COUNTY — PenndDOT plans to close the Central Scranton Expressway starting at eight Wednesday night to start taking down the old Harrison Avenue Bridge.

The road will be closed in both directions between Interstate 81 and Pittston Avenue for at least four days. Traffic will be detoured to River Street, Moosic Street or Davis Street.

Officials plan to re-open the central Scranton Expressway early Monday, April 23.