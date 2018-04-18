× Earth Day in Honesdale

HONESDALE, Pa. — With Earth Day this weekend, plenty of places are showing they’re earth-conscious, including in Wayne County.

On any given day, Nature’s Grace on Main Street in Honesdale turns out healthy lunches with local food. But lately, the business has been stockpiling something we all use in lots of different ways – batteries, triple A and double A, boxes and boxes of them, all to dispose of these the proper way, not in the garbage.

“You start with little stuff, it begins to be a habit for more and more of this stuff. Pretty soon you’re thinking, ‘I don’t need to throw this stuff away,'” Jamie Stunkard said.

As owner Jamie Stunkard explains, the natural food store takes batteries all year round at $2 per pound to recycle them. This month, it’s free to encourage everyone to do what’s right by Mother Nature.

“You’ve got to think about where you’re putting all your stuff, the landfills are filling up.”

From batteries to bagels, the folks at Camp Umpy’s a few blocks down are offering free coffee this month. All you need is your own cup or mug, saving on how many cups and lids end up in the dump.

Customers believe this can help foster future generations of earth-friendly folks.

The Wayne County Recycling Center is gearing up for Earth Day. Saturday, it’s offering free giveaways to folks who bring their bottles, cans, and cardboard here instead of trashing them.

“On Saturday, we’ll be here and have coffee and donuts. Saturday is one of our busy days,” solid waste director Randy Heller said.

April 28, an electronics recycling event is being held at the Route 6 Plaza near Honesdale sponsored by the Wayne County YMCA taking old electronics and keeping them out of the landfill.