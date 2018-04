Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLOR, Pa. -- Police in Lackawanna County have identified the driver of a minivan that forced an officer off the road.

Taylor police have filed reckless endangerment charges against 19-year-old Ryan Butler, 19, of Nicholson.

Investigators say Butler was speeding toward an officer who was parked along Keyser Avenue in Taylor last month.

The officer threw his car into drive and went into a yard.

Police said tips from other drivers and social media helped them find Butler.