Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A judge in Luzerne County tossed out the charges brought against a state trooper accused of molesting a child.

Prosecutors claimed that Patrick Finn got into bed with the 9-year-old girl in Mountain Top back in 2016. Finn is then accused of touching the girl and saying he wanted to have sex with her.

Luzerne County Judge Michael T. Vough has now granted the defense's request to throw out the charges.