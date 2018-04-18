× Bank Robbery Suspect Seen Running Away Sentenced to Prison

WEST MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bank robbery suspect caught on camera running from the scene in Schuylkill County has admitted to the crime and has been sentenced to prison.

Investigators said Larry Dettery, 39, of Shenandoah, entered the Miners Bank branch in West Mahanoy Township in May of last year, placed a package on the counter of a bank teller, with a note stating that the package was a bomb.

He was caught on security cameras running from the bank.

Police were later able to track him down.

Dettery was sentenced to six to 15 years in prison and was ordered to pay restitution.