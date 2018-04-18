Bank Robbery Suspect Seen Running Away Sentenced to Prison

Posted 2:30 pm, April 18, 2018, by

WEST MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bank robbery suspect caught on camera running from the scene in Schuylkill County has admitted to the crime and has been sentenced to prison.

Investigators said Larry Dettery, 39, of Shenandoah, entered the Miners Bank branch in West Mahanoy Township in May of last year, placed a package on the counter of a bank teller, with a note stating that the package was a bomb.

He was caught on security cameras running from the bank.

Police were later able to track him down.

Dettery was sentenced to six to 15 years in prison and was ordered to pay restitution.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s