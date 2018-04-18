× After Fire Four Years Ago, Damenti’s to Reopen in New Place

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A restaurant that was shut down years ago because a fire ripped through the place is reopening.

Damenti’s was a popular place to eat in Mountain Top but now it’s opening its doors near Hazleton.

The owners say it’s been a long four years since that fire but they’re feeling positive with opening day around the corner.

It was every restaurant owner’s worst nightmare but Kevin McDonald’s reality. His restaurant, Damenti’s, in Butler Township, went up in flames in 2014, completely leveling the place without a cause.

But from the ashes, he is picking up close to where he left off with a new Damenti’s in Sugarloaf Township, near Hazleton.

“I’ve got to steady my hand. It’s great. It’s exciting. it’s like getting married or something again,” McDonald said.

The place isn’t open yet but we got a first look inside. It has the same spirit of the old Damenti’s with its signature ring toss and even a touch of Newswatch 16.

McDonald also wants to bring Damenti’s popular wintertime ice bar.

Damenti’s will be ready for customers on Tuesday, May 8 and if you’re interested in getting a table, you better book now.

“They’re already calling. Once the cat got out of the bag, I mean the phone has been going off the hook. I need another line. We’re having a new one put in tomorrow so we can have in and out calls at the same time,” said McDonald.

“People do stop now and then to see the progress, but once it’s opened, they’re going to see a lot more,” said hostess Linda Reimiller.