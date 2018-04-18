Abington Heights vs Scranton Prep Track and Field

Posted 10:38 pm, April 18, 2018, by

Abington Heights girls Track and Field lost a Dual Meet at the end of the 2005 season, but since 2006 the Lady Comets have breezed through the competition in the Lackawanna League with a 70 Meet winning streak and counting.  Abington hosted Scranton Prep in girls and boys action.  Abington Heights won in both the boys and girls events.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

