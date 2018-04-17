Despite having home ice advantage for the first round of the Calder Cup playoffs, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins will have to play games one and two against the Checkers in Charlotte before returning home, a playoff format the Penguins are getting used to.
WBS Penguins Ready For Playoff Road Trip
