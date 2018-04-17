WBS Penguins Ready For Playoff Road Trip

Posted 6:44 pm, April 17, 2018, by

Despite having home ice advantage for the first round of the Calder Cup playoffs, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins will have to play games one and two against the Checkers in Charlotte before returning home, a playoff format the Penguins are getting used to.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s