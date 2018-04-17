Tom Kostopoulos Gets One Final Crack at the Calder Cup

Posted 6:32 pm, April 17, 2018, by

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins will face the Charlotte Checkers in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. The postseason is the final chance to capture the cup for Penguins captain Tom Kostopoulos, who has announced his plans to retire at the end of the season after 19 years of professional hockey..

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s