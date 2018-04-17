Search Warrant Unsealed in Barbara Miller Case

Posted 11:15 pm, April 17, 2018, by

SUNBURY, Pa. -- A recently unsealed search warrant is shedding new light on an unsolved murder case in Northumberland County.

Barbara Miller disappeared in June 1989 and her body was never found.

A now-unsealed search warrant shows that police believe she was killed inside her home on Penn Street in Sunbury after returning from a wedding.

According to the warrant, the next day, a confidential source told officers he saw flowers on Miller's kitchen table and a mop and bucket nearby.

That warrant allowed officers to remove the steps from that home as well as samples of hair and blood.

Other court documents have identified Joseph Egan as a suspect. He has denied any wrongdoing in Miller's death.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s