Search Warrant Unsealed in Barbara Miller Case

SUNBURY, Pa. -- A recently unsealed search warrant is shedding new light on an unsolved murder case in Northumberland County.

Barbara Miller disappeared in June 1989 and her body was never found.

A now-unsealed search warrant shows that police believe she was killed inside her home on Penn Street in Sunbury after returning from a wedding.

According to the warrant, the next day, a confidential source told officers he saw flowers on Miller's kitchen table and a mop and bucket nearby.

That warrant allowed officers to remove the steps from that home as well as samples of hair and blood.

Other court documents have identified Joseph Egan as a suspect. He has denied any wrongdoing in Miller's death.