UPDATE: Power in Wilkes-Barre is back on after about 45 minutes. Fire officials tell @WNEP a utility company hit a gas line. PPL was asked by UGI to cut the power as a precautionary measure. Power is restored now. pic.twitter.com/z2tBqYgPxm — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) April 17, 2018

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A section of downtown Wilkes-Barre was without power after crews struck a gas main Tuesday morning.

PPL crews were forced to shut off the power as a precaution after the gas main was damaged by construction crews, according to city firefighters.

Power was restored by about 10:45 a.m.

There is no word on repairs to the gas line.