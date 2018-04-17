New Senior Housing Comes to Clinton County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. -- Seniors in Clinton County will have more options for affordable housing soon. Plans to build a multimillion-dollar senior housing complex were recently announced.

Some seniors think the complex is a much-needed addition to the Lock Haven area.

A few times a week, some gal pals meet at Step Inc. in Lock Haven to play bingo. Pearl Shirk from Lock Haven usually calls out the numbers. Right now, Pearl lives just a few doors down from her friend Ping Harter at an affordable housing unit in Lock Haven.

"When she gets off the elevator, she goes left and I go right," Harter said.

The women say there's little room for new tenants in their building.

"There's people waiting to get in," Shirk said. "There's no empty apartments yet. Usually, they have a waiting list over there, and I imagine it's any place."

"We started this process, I'm going to say about four years ago back in 2014, trying to figure out how to develop more affordable housing for seniors," said Jeffrey Rich, executive director of the Clinton County Housing Authority.

Thanks to public and private funding, a multimillion-dollar senior housing complex is set to go up on Linden Street just outside the city.

Rich showed us drawings of Susquehannock Heights. The building will have 32 units, including one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

"The one-bedroom units will rent for about $550 a month and the two-bedroom will rent for $650 a month. That will include all your utilities," Rich explained.

The seniors we met at Step Inc. tell us community is very important to them. The new building could be a way to stay in touch with friends and make new ones their age.

The new complex will include craft, laundry, and exercise rooms as well as a computer cafe.

"They need them around here. They really do. There's people looking for low-income housing and there just isn't any," Harter said.

According to SEDA COG Housing Development Corporation, the application process doesn't start for a few months, but you can call ahead to get on a list.

The building is expected to be complete by next year.