Marine’s Family Receives $8 Million Settlement for Deadly Crash

SPRINGVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The family of a 27-year-old Marine who was killed in crash in Susquehanna County is getting millions of dollars in a court settlement.

SSgt. Andrew Stevens died back in 2015 after a water tanker slammed into his SUV along Route 29 near Springville.

His family has now reached an $8 million settlement with the company that owned that tanker and the man driving it, Arlan Taft.

Last year, Taft pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and was sentenced to four years probation.

