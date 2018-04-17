Keystone vs Misericordia

Posted 10:36 pm, April 17, 2018, by

The ballplayers were calling it "snowball" instead of baseball.  But, Misericordia and Keystone play a couple of innings before being suspended for too much SNOW.  Giants were up 4-2 in the 2nd inning when they called the game due to snow.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s