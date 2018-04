× UPDATE: One Lane of Interstate 80 West Now Open

MONROE COUNTY — UPDATE: One lane of Interstate 80 west is now open in Stroud Township at mile marker 304.

Previous Story:

Interstate 80 west is shut down at mile marker 304 in Stroud Township Tuesday morning.

Officials say a tractor trailer is the cause of the closure and advise finding alternate routes. There are no injuries in that tractor trailer fire.

Check back with Newswatch 16 for updated road closures and conditions.