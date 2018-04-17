Crestwood vs Scranton Prep boys lacrosse

Posted 10:38 pm, April 17, 2018, by

On a snowy day in mid April Scranton Prep hosted Crestwood in boys H.S. Lacrosse.  Cavaliers were up 6-1 before the Comets came storming back to win 14-7.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s