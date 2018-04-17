Carbondale Hotel Getting Makeover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- A relatively new hotel in Lackawanna County is undergoing some big upgrades.

The new owners of the Carbondale Grand Hotel have some grand plans of their own.

The hotel opened just five years ago with about 60 rooms, a ballroom, and a parking garage. It was a pretty big deal for downtown Carbondale then. Now, the whole hotel is being transformed into something a bit more upscale, in an effort to attract visitors to the city.

A new coat of paint isn't all that's changing what's inside the Carbondale Grand Hotel. The original floors were recently torn up in an effort to turn this five-year-old hotel into a little luxury.

"Great construction, solid hotel, but did very little, if anything, to capture the local feel and flavor of Carbondale and northeastern Pennsylvania," said general manager Chris Simpler.

Simpler showed Newswatch 16 around the 61-room hotel that will become Hotel Anthracite.

All the rooms are being made over with all new furniture. Existing furniture is being donated to Goodwill.

The furniture and hotel were new back in 2013. Newswatch 16 toured the place when it opened.

Carbondale Mayor Justin Taylor says the hotel hasn't had much success in recent years.

Taylor expects big things from Settler's Hospitality Group -- the company behind the makeover -- including hanging pictures from the historical society featuring the city's past.

"To have them come to Carbondale and bring their expertise is exciting," the mayor said. "I think they're going to tap into our history and tourism."

According to city officials, it took eight years to bring the Carbondale Grand Hotel to the city and about $15 million to build it. Now, the new owners are pumping another million to make it Hotel Anthracite and it's expected to take the new name and new look in a month.

"It adds up fast when you start ordering 84 mattresses and 1,000 sets of sheets," Simpler said.

John Kutch of Simpson has been eating there ever since the hotel and the restaurant opened. Soon, the restaurant will be new as well and be called Kol Steakhouse.

"I'll check it out, definitely, when they take it over," Kutch said.

The owner of Grimm Construction purchased the hotel at the end of last year.

The Carbondale Grand Hotel is set to relaunch as Hotel Anthracite in one month.

41.573693 -75.501851