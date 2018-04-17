Budget Battle at Crestwood of Teacher Layoffs, Proposed Field House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A school board in Luzerne County and several angry parents are facing off. The Crestwood School Board could formalize plans to lay off 13 teachers at its schools in Mountain Top.

Some parents accuse the district of sacrificing education in favor of a new field house.

That field house planned for Crestwood High School symbolizes the divide between some parents and the school administration.

One side calls it a multipurpose building; the other a million-dollar locker room.

Crestwood schools have been ranked first or second in academic achievement in Luzerne County for the past decade, but a $2 million budget shortfall has left the school system telling parents and taxpayers in Mountain Top that cuts are on the way, including laying off 13 teachers.

"What we are for is prioritized spending of the funds that exist, academics and safety being the priorities," Raymond Joseph said.

Joseph is a member of a group of concerned taxpayers who call themselves "Citizens for Providing Quality Education." He wonders why Crestwood plans to spend $4.6 million on a project that includes a new field house when so many parents believe the money could be used to improve aging schools.

"We feel that money is being spent quickly on the field house, and we're told it will take more time to determine how to best spend the money for safety," said Joseph.

"We have already implemented several different expenditures and measures towards safety," said Crestwood Superintendent Joe Gorham.

The superintendent is trying to convince skeptics that the district can make schools safer and also pay for a field house project.

"It beautifies the community."

Gorham says the field house is one big-ticket item in a larger building improvement program. Gorham showed Newswatch 16 how the football field will have a better drainage system and how the parking lot can be made handicap accessible.

The superintendent also says the field house would store sports equipment including hurdles and football tackling dummies that currently wear out because there's no room to protect them from the elements.

The field house would have restrooms and space for school equipment such as chairs and tables.

"We're using classroom space to store items and that's not an appropriate use of classroom space. We would like to be able to open up those classrooms and utilize them more effectively for academic purposes," said Gorham.

Many parents and voters remain skeptical.

"It's a waste of money. Mountain Top wastes money all over the mountain," Karl Kaminski said.

"I don't think it's a good plan," Rebecca Ruddy said. "I have kids that go to elementary school here and the money could be better spent on safety and other areas."

"The concern is strong enough that a lot of parents are afraid of releasing the details of how these pods in the school are structured because they fear for their child's safety," Joseph added.

The money Crestwood plans to spend on the field house project can only be used for capital improvements. It can't be used to help prevent teacher layoffs.

On Thursday night, the school board is set to vote on a budget that could include laying off 13 teachers.