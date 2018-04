Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It appears another department store could be going out of business. Bon-Ton's bankruptcy auction got started Monday.

Two mall owners teamed up to make a bid to keep the stores going.

According to reports, that bid was not successful.

Reuters reports, the only bidders competing at the Monday start of its court-supervised auction were liquidators.

Bon-Ton announced in February it's closing dozens of stores including the Susquehanna Valley Mall near Selinsgrove and the Stroud Mall near Stroudsburg.