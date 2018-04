× Wind Rips Roof Off of Senior Living Apartments

LACKAWANNA COUNTY — Wind ripped the roof off of Lutherwood senior living apartments in Scranton Monday.

Emergency responders believe there is no structural damage to the building near Lake Scranton, but the sixth floor is taking on water.

About 120 residents will be taken to a shelter set up at Grace Reform Church in Scranton.

A roofing crew from Harrisburg is coming to assess the damage.