LACKAWANNA COUNTY -- Whipping winds caused problems all over the area Monday morning. A tree came down and blocked part of Dundaff Street near Simpson.

At last check, more than 5,000 homes and businesses are in the dark. More than a thousand have been reported in Lackawanna county alone, with hundreds more in Susquehanna, Monroe and Carbon counties.

Officials have not said when the lights could come back for those without power Monday morning.

You can check the updated outage map here.