Weather Woes in the Poconos

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — It was foggy, rainy, and windy in Mount Pocono most of the day on Monday, and early in the morning, it was cold enough to coat the trees in ice.

You can hardly tell it’s mid-April by the looks of Route 196 near Mount Pocono: ice on the trees and frigid cold thanks to the wind and rain.

All that rain poured down the streets in the borough and businesses were left wishing this weather would quit.

“It’s not great for business,” said Vincent April at The Olde Village Trader. “It’s a monsoon. When it drizzles, they come in.”

Vincent April was alone inside his shop, The Olde Village Trader. He listened as the icy rain fell overnight in, of all months, April.

“That’s my last name,” he said. “Feels more like March or February.”

Even though kids are in school, Pocono Rocks next door was nowhere near busy. Normally the rock-climbing walls and kitchen see lots of action.

“It’s terrible up here, it’s constant snow, rain, ice. Where’s spring? We’d like to know,” said Colleen McGuire.

At Great Wolf Lodge, it’s pretty warm and a lot of people are enjoying the warmth indoors because it doesn’t feel much like spring outside.

“Once we get through fourth winter, I think we’ll be fine,” Shawn Davey said.

Shawn Davey of Scranton brought the family inside Great Wolf Lodge near Tannersville to celebrate his son Finn’s 10th birthday.

In spite of the unseasonable weather outside, folks are making the best of it, waiting for the seasons to change for good.

Much of the ice on the trees has melted and there were no serious flooding issues in the Poconos.