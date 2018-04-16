This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Trout Season Opener & Crappie Fishing

Posted 11:41 am, April 16, 2018, by

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll take you to Promised Land State Park for the statewide opening day of the trout season.  Plus, we'll head to Bald Eagle State Park to fish for crappie with Casey Magargle of Sneaky Hollow Bait Company.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s