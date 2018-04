WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police are searching for a man believed to be armed with a shotgun in Wilkes-Barre.

Officers are searching in the area of Wyoming Street and have several streets blocked off.

Police in Wb in Wyoming St area blocking streets, searching for man possibly armed with shotgun @WNEP pic.twitter.com/TyH6rdqbgG — Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) April 17, 2018

Police have not released any other information at this time.

State, federal and other law enforcement on search for man in WB @WNEP pic.twitter.com/CGX2HGrS2c — Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) April 17, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.