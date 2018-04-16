× Pizza Place Ruined as Storm Rips Off Roof

MAYFIELD, Pa. — Strong wind blew a roof off a business in Lackawanna County.

A gust of wind peeled back the roof on Steve and Irene’s Hoagies and Pizza in Mayfield.

Employees showed up to work on Monday to find it raining inside the restaurant. They used tarps to cover electronics but the owner tells us most of his business is destroyed.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do or how long it’s going to be,” said owner Steve Archer. “It’s a lot of demolition because there’s stuff above us, too, that’s destroyed, apartments and stuff like that.”

The owner plans to replace the roof and repair the damage inside. He tells us the restaurant will be closed until further notice.

The wind also uprooted a tree along Pine Street in Dunmore. The tree landed a house. There no word if anyone was inside the home at the time.