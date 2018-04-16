Olympian Desiree Linden Becomes First American Woman to Win Boston Marathon in More Than 30 Years

Posted 12:35 pm, April 16, 2018, by , Updated at 12:34PM, April 16, 2018

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 14: Desiree Linden of the United States approaches the finish line during the Women's Marathon on Day 9 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Sambodromo on August 14, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

BOSTON, Mass. — An American has won the elite women’s division at the Boston Marathon for the first time since 1985.

Desiree (Desi) Linden, a two-time Olympian, battled the rain and wind Monday to win the storied race. It’s also the first win of the 34-year-old’s career.

Developing story, more to come

