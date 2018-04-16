‘Night Court’ star Harry Anderson dies at 65

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Actor Harry Anderson, best known for his role on the hit sitcom “Night Court,” died in Asheville, North Carolina Monday.

Asheville police confirmed that they responded to Anderson’s home at 6:41 a.m. and found him dead. Police said no foul play is suspected, but declined to give further details.

Apart from his role as Judge Harry T. Stone on “Night Court,” Anderson also appeared in “Cheers” and “Dave’s World.” The Newport, Rhode Island-born actor also made multiple appearances on “Saturday Night Live.

Anderson was 65 years old.

