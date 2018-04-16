× Marijuana Dispensary Opens In Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton’s first medical marijuana dispensary opened its doors for patients Monday morning.

You need a prescription. Columbia Care cut the ribbon for its dispensary in Scranton April 12.

The company calls itself the “Largest and highest quality medical marijuana operator in the United States.”

The Scranton dispensary is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Some doctors believe marijuana is useful in pain and seizure management. According to “Governing” magazine, 30 states and the District of Columbia have approved medical or recreational marijuana use.

Columbia Care says this is a safe and secure office for patients and employees. It has 32 cameras inside and outside the dispensary.

Columbia Care expects to open dispensaries in Wilkes-Barre and Blakeslee before the end of the year.