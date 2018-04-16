Marijuana Dispensary Opens In Scranton

Posted 3:27 pm, April 16, 2018, by

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton’s first medical marijuana dispensary opened its doors for patients Monday morning.

You need a prescription. Columbia Care cut the ribbon for its dispensary in Scranton April 12.

The company calls itself the “Largest and highest quality medical marijuana operator in the United States.”

The Scranton dispensary is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Some doctors believe marijuana is useful in pain and seizure management. According to “Governing” magazine, 30 states and the District of Columbia have approved medical or recreational marijuana use.

Columbia Care says this is a safe and secure office for patients and employees. It has 32 cameras inside and outside the dispensary.

Columbia Care expects to open dispensaries in Wilkes-Barre and Blakeslee before the end of the year.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s