Displaced Residents Bedding down for the Night at Red Cross Shelter

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Volunteers with the American Red Cross prepared a classroom at the Grace Reformed Church for the night, setting up multiple cots for about 20 people being sheltered there.

They are what remains of the 120 people forced out of the Lutherwood Apartment Building after strong winds blew the roof off of the senior living facility around 6 a.m. Monday.

The Red Cross says the building's sixth floor took on water damage during the heavy rain.

“I'm up on the sixth floor, so I don't know how much damage is in there yet,” said Jean Gordner. “When I went to pack my backpack, there was no damage. That was this morning, but I don't know about now.”

Clean-up crews were called in, and a roofing crew has been brought up from Harrisburg to do repairs.

At least for now, it's expected that these residents will be out of their homes for a few more days if not a full week. The Red Cross is planning to shelter these people for as long as necessary.

“That's what we're trying to figure out. School's still in session, so the schools aren't really an option at this point,” said Dave Skutnik, spokesperson for the Red Cross. “So we're here at this church, and we're thankful to them for opening their doors, but we're going to evaluate that process tonight and tomorrow morning.”

“One day at a time, get by tonight and see what happens tomorrow,” said William Hopkins.

Despite having to stay at a temporary shelter for the next few days, folks remained in good spirits.

“I want to say thank you to everybody for a job well done,” said Hopkins. “It's not easy, but you get up in the middle of the night and the next thing you know the roof is leaking you have to get out. You say thank you to God we're all here. We're all safe.”

“We're thankful that we can stay here and that we got out and nobody got hurt,” said Gordner.

The company that manages the apartment building says the roofing crew is expected to start work early Tuesday morning.