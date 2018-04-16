Columbia County Man Charged in Shooting Death of Dog

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man in Columbia County has been charged with animal cruelty for shooting a dog.

David Zimmerman told Newswatch 16 he shot and killed the Pitbull mix named Lexi, last month near Benton after it killed his chickens and tried to attack him.

The dog's owners found Lexi dead.

After investigating, state police say the dog was not a threat because it was more than 300 feet away and not on Zimmerman's property when it Was

Zimmerman is charged with aggravated animal cruelty and other counts in Columbia County.

