Arrest Made in Binghamton University Student Stabbing

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — A suspect is in custody after a deadly stabbing at Binghamton University in New York.

Police say Joao Souza, a 19-year-old freshman engineering student from Brazil, was stabbed to death in his dorm room on Sunday night.

According to a tweet from the university, Michael M. Roque, 20, a Binghamton University student, was charged with second degree murder.

B-ALERT: Michael M. Roque, 20, a Binghamton University student, was charged this evening with second degree murder in the stabbing death of 19-year-old freshman engineering student Joao Souza. Roque was taken to the Broome County Jail following the arraignment. — Binghamton University (@binghamtonu) April 17, 2018

Classes were canceled on Monday as state and campus police spent the day searching the campus for evidence and the suspect.

Roque was taken to the Broome County Jail following the arraignment.

This deadly stabbing comes after a nursing student at Binghamton University was murdered in March.