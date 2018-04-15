× Wally Wine Fest on Lake Wallenpaupack

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hundreds of people found themselves breathing in the aroma of herbs, flowers, fruit, and spices–and all without heading outdoors.

Sunday was the second day of Wally Wine Fest at Silver Birches Resort near Hawley.

More than 100 wines from around the world were served up for people.

All the money goes towards another event later this summer on Lake Wallenpaupack.

“Everybody says, ‘Oh, I can drink to support the fireworks,’ and I’m like ‘Yeah!’ So we’re hoping for a great show this year, and I know everybody loves the fireworks, so it kind of goes hand in hand for us,” said Sarah O’Fee, director of marketing, Silver Birches.

Food was available along with live music, vendors, and even a bourbon tasting for those who wanted something other than wine.