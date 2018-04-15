North Pocono Baseball Tops Pocono Mountain East 10-6

Posted 10:36 pm, April 15, 2018, by

The North Pocono baseball team beat Pocono Mountain East 10-6 on Sunday at the University of Scranton Quinn Sports Complex. The game was part of the 2018 Bill Howerton Strike Out Cancer schedule.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s