Mac and Cheese Cook Off Benefits Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A little macaroni and cheese added up to a big helping of charity in Wayne County.

Newswatch 16 stopped by Wallenpaupack Brewing Company near Hawley on Sunday for the first ever Mac and Cheese Cook Off.

All the money goes to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Dr. Kim Yarnall is a candidate for 2018 LLS woman of the year and hopes to raise enough money to pay for research that could help kids battling cancer.

This is one of many fundraisers planned in the Poconos.

"We have 10 weeks to raise as much money as we can for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. There are 17 candidates vying for the title, and this is one of the events we're using to raise our funds for our campaign," Dr. Yarnall said.

It was free to enter the contest and cost $10 to sample the mac and cheese.