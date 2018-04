Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILLSGROVE, Pa. --A man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Sullivan County.

Troopers say Robert Bower, 58, of Williamsport died when his motorcycle smashed into a pick-up truck along Route 87 in Hillsgrove around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the truck turned into Bower's lane.

That driver was OK. A passenger on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital.

The deadly crash is still under investigation in Sullivan County.