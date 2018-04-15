Community Supports Young Woman Fighting Brain Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Friends and family came together in Scranton to help raise money for a young woman with brain cancer.

The event was held at Villa Maria II Sunday afternoon for 21-year-old Lexi Caviston of Scranton. She was diagnosed just after Thanksgiving of last year.

She is currently studying nursing at Mansfield University while undergoing treatments.

Sunday's pasta dinner and basket raffle will help Caviston pay for her medical expenses.

"We're extremely, extremely thankful to all the support we received from the local business donors, both here and in west side as well as throughout the city and from the local political leaders as well who have come out to show their support," her brother Ryan Caviston said.

Over 1,000 people attended the pasta benefit.