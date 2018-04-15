Benefit for Nanticoke Mayor

NANTICOKE, Pa. -- There was a big turnout for a welcome home benefit in Nanticoke on Sunday.

The city's mayor, Rich Wiaterowski, has been battling a form of leukemia since November and has undergone about 70 days of a stem cell transplant.

His loved ones pulled together a benefit at the Nanticoke Armory with food and live music.

The mayor beat cancer 10 years ago and thanked everyone for supporting him and his family during this tough time.

"Laying in the hospital for five months and not being able to see friends and family and to see 500 people come out to this event is overwhelming. I can't thank these people enough for the support," Mayor Wiaterowski said.

Mayor Wiaterowski has about a month left of treatment.

All the money raised will go to help his family with medical expenses.

