× ‘B+’ Festival Benefits Kids with Cancer

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Students and a community came together to help raise money to combat childhood cancer.

The B+, or “B Positive,” festival was hosted by Kappa Delta Rho on the campus of East Stroudsburg University on Sunday.

Some kids took advantage of carnival games along with a bounce house while students showed others how to make tie-dye t-shirts.

Last year, a 5k was held to raise money, but this year the fraternity decided to go with a festival.

“I’m so excited. I’ve been personally working on it a lot, so I’m excited that the day is finally here. And I just love that this is here and I hope the younger guys in the fraternity get to learn from it and see what they can do to better it next year,” said Kyle Jimenez, senior, Kappa Delta Rho.

All of the money raised will be donated to the B+ Foundation for childhood cancer research.

Live music and raffles added to the fun at the event in Monroe County.