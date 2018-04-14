× Sunny, Warm Start to Trout Season

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Saturday was the start of trout season for most of Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. Anglers tell Newswatch 16 the warm temperatures made for some great conditions today on the water.

Dozens of anglers and their families were seen along rivers and creeks today.

Folks tell us they would have been out no matter the weather, but Saturday’s warm temperatures were an added bonus.

‘A fisherman’s paradise’ that’s how Cody Nevel of Hunlock Creek described the conditions on the first day of trout season on Harvey’s Creek near Nanticoke.

“And the water level’s about perfect, need a little color, but it’s all good,” adds Nevel.

In spite of the chilly temperatures on the way, Nevel believes the fish will still be biting.

“They might go into shock, they’re gonna slow down, but they’ll hit eventually. Little bit of rain, get some color in the water, they’ll be biting like crazy,” says Nevel.

There's a Keeper! Share your First Day of Trout Season pics with us @WNEP! More on today's catch tonight at 6! pic.twitter.com/tWP2QspXSB — Chelsea Strub WNEP (@chelseastrub) April 14, 2018

Bob Sapiego of West Pittston had a fruitful fishing experience…

“Second cast of the day I caught this beaut. There it is, and two little ones. Now I’ll go home and fillet it and put it in the frying pan,” says Sapiego.

For some, the first day of trout season is a family affair.

“My dad and my uncle taught me when I was little, my first time I caught like a whole bunch,” explains 8-year-old Alanna Evelock of Wilkes-Barre.

Alanna Evelock came here with her family to Harvey’s Creek near Nanticoke and caught her limit within 20 minutes.

“She won hand’s down, we can’t even put a bet down. She’s pretty much the lucky jewel, we bring her down here and everyone catches fish,” adds Evelock’s uncle Joseph Triplett.

For Joseph Triplett, nice days are for family, friends, and fishing.

“That’s what it’s about, we could all sit at home, but might as well come out and enjoy nature that’s what it’s for right?” says Triplett.

Folks out fishing didn’t have to dress too warmly. But in the next couple days, they’ll want to be bundled up.