Special Birthday Surprise for Boy in Lackawanna County

MOOSIC, Pa. — A little boy in Lackawanna County got quite the birthday surprise.

Brogan Perfilio of Taylor, who just turned 7, has been battling brain cancer and troops from the National Guard showed up to make his day even more special.

The troops escorted Brogan to his birthday party.

Brogan also got a chance to hang out with the troops, try on some military gear and even sit in some of the military vehicles.

“It’s been crazy, I mean, we were so overwhelmed. We never expected all the vehicles here, all the soldiers here. They’ve got above and beyond,” said Erin Perfilio, Brogan’s mom.

Brogan was also named an honorary sergeant in the 109th infantry in Lackawanna County.

Happy birthday to Brogan from all of us at Newswatch 16!