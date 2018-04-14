We visit the Sophia Coxe House, where we learn about this smart, kind, philanthropic woman, who married a coal baron who owned Eckley Mine and Eckley Miner's Village. Sophia Coxe, who was independently wealthy in her own rite, was known for her kindness and generosity to the families who worked in the mines. Her philanthropy still continues today. We take a tour of this beautiful home, built in the late 1800's.
Sophia Coxe…Angel of the Anthracite
