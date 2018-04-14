× Saying Farewell to Carbon County Elementary School

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A final farewell for a longtime elementary school was held on Saturday in Carbon County.

Former students and teachers said goodbye to Franklin Elementary near Lehighton.

The building is closing at the end of the school year and students will go to a new elementary center.

Generations reminisced about the years they spent learning there as kids.

“I only have fond memories of being here and rekindling those coming back physically and then meeting all my former students and friends has just been great,” said Bob Storm.

There are three more celebrations planned for various eras of students to attend at Franklin Elementary before the end of the school year in Carbon County.