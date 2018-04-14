× Out and About to Enjoy the Warm Weather in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Some people spent Saturday soaking up the sun at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre.

Biking, playing on the playground and picnics all thanks to the warm temperatures.

Newswatch 16 spoke to some families who say they’re happy to finally kick their cabin fever.

“Just get out of the house, you know, get the kids out of the house. It’s nice because they’re not all couped up and crazy,” said Ashley Jackson of Edwardsville.

“When I get to go to the parks and I go to school and I get to have outdoor recess. No more cold,” said Ryan Shemanski.