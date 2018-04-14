× One Dead, Two Injured After Head-on Crash in Monroe County

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A head-on crash killed one person and injured two others in Monroe County.

The crash happened along Route 209 in Hamilton Township around 5:45 p.m. on Friday.

Police say Pablo Leon was driving attempting to correct the wheel around a curve when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck an SUV.

According to police, Leon’s passenger, Ruth Leon was airlifted to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV, Anthony Benton, and Pablo Leon were both transported to the hospital to be checked out.

Police in Stroudsburg say the investigation is ongoing.