× Local Syrians React to Attack by U.S.

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A doctor in Luzerne County with family in Syria is troubled by the air strikes.

Dr. Raymond Khouldary moved to the United States from Syria more than 30 years ago.

Khouldary has a practice near Wilkes-Barre that has been open for more than two decades.

He says he has siblings living in Aleppo, in northern Syria near the border with Turkey.

The air strikes hit in cities south of where his siblings live and they are okay but he is worried that might not always be the case.

“Watching the news is very depressing because they put on the news places that we have been before. We know location area and names, so it’s scary and depressing at the same time,” said Dr. Khouldary.

Khouldary believes a solution can be found if the U.S. and Russia agree on a plan on how to stop the warfare in Syria and help the people live in peace.